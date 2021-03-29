DEX (DEX) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, DEX has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $64,192.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

