dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Tops $39.04 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00007200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $39.04 million and $2.66 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,432,102 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

