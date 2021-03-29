DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 5.7%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14. 61,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,983,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DHT by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
