DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 5.7%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14. 61,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,983,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DHT by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

