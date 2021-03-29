Diamond (DMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,155.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $17,155.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00005190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002071 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00094883 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,584,248 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

