Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Diamondback Energy worth $58,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 27,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

