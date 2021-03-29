DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021.Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

3/10/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00.

3/9/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

DKS stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. 21,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,999. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

