DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,212 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

