DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $67.85 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. DIGG has a total market cap of $67.85 million and approximately $365,687.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $52,008.49 or 0.90204151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.