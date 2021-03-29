Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Digi International worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGII opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

