Digital Insurance Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $579,271.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.85 or 0.00411675 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,022.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

