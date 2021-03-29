Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Major Shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge Sells 5,624,282 Shares

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DMS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.