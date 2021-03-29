Digital Reserve Currency 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Digital Reserve Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00248084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.99 or 0.03807102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

