Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $105.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

APPS opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,738,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

