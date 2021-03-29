DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $65.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00369070 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.23 or 0.05618279 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,946,910 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

