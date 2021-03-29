Digitalcoin Trading Up 420.7% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 420.7% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2,904.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.31 or 0.03139576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00333976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00902163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00409363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00358641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00261440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021568 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,178,581 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

