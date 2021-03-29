DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $123,362.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $347.95 or 0.00605274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $123,362.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 103,024 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

