Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) Insider Paul Mather Purchases 50,000 Shares

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) insider Paul Mather bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

DSG opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.04. Dillistone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.16 ($0.33).

Get Dillistone Group alerts:

Dillistone Group Company Profile

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Dillistone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillistone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.