Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $5,220.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005549 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007216 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00190481 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

