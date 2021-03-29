Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 1218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

