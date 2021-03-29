Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 1218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
See Also: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.