Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $43.62. Discovery shares last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 955,458 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

