Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $35.96

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.96, but opened at $37.39. Discovery shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 283,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

