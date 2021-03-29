DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.21

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. One DMScript token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $2.37 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars.

