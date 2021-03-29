dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Down 7.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 5,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 890,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $5,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $14,338,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.