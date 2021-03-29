Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

Shares of DTNOF stock remained flat at $$1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

