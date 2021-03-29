Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $134.65 million and approximately $448,441.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 209.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

