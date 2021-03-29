Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.97 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.97 billion and $523.59 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00338321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,962,415,706 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

