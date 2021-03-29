Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.28.

NYSE DG opened at $203.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.23. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

