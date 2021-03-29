Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given a C$61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) has been given a C$61.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.35. 275,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.81. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$37.20 and a 52-week high of C$55.45. The company has a market cap of C$16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

