Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) rose 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

DMZPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.