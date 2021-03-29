Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.08. 17,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average is $384.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $310.34 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

