Dora Factory (DORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $72.65 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $36.29 or 0.00062743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $72.65 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00217659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.46 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,734 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.