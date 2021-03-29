Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

