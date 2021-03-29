DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $64.58 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

