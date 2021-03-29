Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $104.31 million and approximately $920,289.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,294,845 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

