DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $36.67 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.00904512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00360077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

