DREP Price Reaches $0.0329 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $125.21 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.37 or 0.00624467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,822,141,712 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,306,011 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

