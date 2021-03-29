DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,121.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $937,381.00 and $8,121.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

