Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCT stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -395.45.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,602,318 shares of company stock worth $297,055,741 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

