Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $130.41 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $130.41 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00628811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024235 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

