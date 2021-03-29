DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DXIEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449. DXI Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
About DXI Capital
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.