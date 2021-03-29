DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXIEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449. DXI Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Get DXI Capital alerts:

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.