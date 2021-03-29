Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,634.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $152,505.36 and approximately $140,634.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00076582 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002396 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,338 coins and its circulating supply is 370,501 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

