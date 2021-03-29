Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $572,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

