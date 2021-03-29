Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

