Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

