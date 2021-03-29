DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $$6.55 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.55.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.