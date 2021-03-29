EagleX (EGX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EagleX has traded up 102.1% against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $38,854.58 and $4.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00216943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.00943902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

