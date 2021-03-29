Earnbase (ENB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,226.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Earnbase token can currently be purchased for about $12.05 or 0.00020943 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $15,226.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,468 tokens. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

