Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM remained flat at $$11.58 during trading on Monday. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,083. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

