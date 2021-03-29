eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 714,020 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of eBay worth $71,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 259,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,186. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

