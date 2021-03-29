EBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $997,750.38 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One EBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $997,750.38 and approximately $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.